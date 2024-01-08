Liverpool 'advancing in talks' to sign 'the next William Saliba': report

Liverpool are looking to bring in defensive solidity to bolster their Premier League title bid.

The Reds continued on their march in four competitions over the weekend, beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup third round. But while the attack has been glittering this season, the defensive side of things at Anfield has been questioned at times.

Virgil van Dijk missed the game yesterday, replaced by Jarell Quansah, with limited depth in defence available to Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk is still imperative to Liverpool's defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

French outlet Le10Sport have claimed, however, that Liverpool are "advancing in talks" for Lille teenager, Leny Yoro, as Klopp looks to bring quality into the backline.

Named as one of FFT's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season, Yoro has been a revelation in Ligue 1 this term, drawing comparisons to the likes of William Saliba for his strength and physicality in the backline. Already, he's played 28 times at senior level.

With Les Dogues said to be demanding around £75 million for their youngster, a deal may not come cheap – but Klopp and co. may well look to structure a move for a superstar who's still just 18.

Leny Yoro is a target for Liverpool (Image credit: SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Yoro, too, with Los Blancos currently without Eder Militao and David Alaba in their back four.

Yoro is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt.

