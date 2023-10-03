Liverpool agree incredible defender deal worth £200,000-a-week: report

Liverpool have received a boost, with a £200,000-a-week deal set to be concluded imminently.

The Reds have endured a tough weekend, seeing their unbeaten start to the season come crashing down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham beat Liverpool 2-1 in the dying embers of the fixture amid much controversy, following two red cards and a missed onside goal for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Good news appears to be on the horizon, however, at Anfield, with an important piece of business almost agreed.

Liverpool's loss away to Tottenham was fraught with controversy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Insider claims that full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be rewarded with a new £200,000-a-week contract which will put him in the upper echelons of the Merseysiders' highest earners, with the likes of club captain, Virgil van Dijk, and talismanic forward, Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold had been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, with his current deal expiring in 2025. Confirmation of the extension is expected "soon", however.

Should the No.66 commit the next five years of his career to Liverpool, he will be 29 upon its expiry and looking to sign one more big contract of his career.

Alexander-Arnold's recent performances have seen him invert into Jurgen Klopp's midfield to become a key fulcrum in buildup, as new signing Dominik Szoboszlai sits further ahead in the side.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to commit his future (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has played 173 times for his boyhood club, scoring 16 goals and accumulating an impressive 73 assists.

Alexander-Arnold is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €65 million.

