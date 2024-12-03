Liverpool appear to have struck agreement with Jeremie Frimpong over transfer: report

Will Frimpong be at Anfield next season?

Liverpool have been engaged with Jeremie Frimpong in talks, with the Dutchman giving his approval to a move.

The Bayer Leverkusen star – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now – enjoyed the season of his life last term, winning the Double with Bayer Leverkusen as the flying right wing-back in Xabi Alonso's 3-4-3.

With interest said to be high in the star, however, he appears to have chosen to move back to England – after spending much of his life on British shores, following time in Manchester City's academy and playing for Celtic.

Liverpool could well replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jeremie Frimpong

Alexander-Arnold is heading for the exit (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have less than a month to tie up a contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold before the superstar is free to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid.

The England international is on the verge of a switch, with his current deal on Merseyside ending next summer – and Arne Slot is having to look to a future without Alexander-Arnold in his side.

Slot looks like losing Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Writing for Sky Sports Switzerland, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has relayed “reliable” information that Frimpong has given his “approval” to move to Liverpool.

The full-back has been engaged in talks with the Reds, with a good relationship with Leverkusen said to be a major factor in striking a potential deal.

“[Frimpong's] attacking football fits perfectly with Arne Slot's philosophy, whose game requires effective input from the flanks to unbalance opposing defences,” Tavolieri writes. “At only 23 years old, the Dutchman has a lot of room for improvement, which the ‘Slot Touch’ could further improve.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is the biggest indication yet that Alexander-Arnold will leave – and while this new information is suggestive that Frimpong's signature could be imminent, nothing is finalised yet, as Liverpool still have to agree a fee with Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong looks Liverpool-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the German champions could well hold out for a big fee, with the Dutchman's €40 million release clause expiring over the summer.

Frimpong is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Newcastle United this week when Premier League action returns.