Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum hasn’t informed the Reds of a rumoured agreement with Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum remains as important to Liverpool as ever, but rumours of an impending move to Barcelona have dominated a disappointing season for the club.

According to the Liverpool Echo, despite reports that Wijnaldum has agreed pre-contract terms with Barcelona, his current employers are unaware of any such agreement.

Ever since Ronald Koeman took over at the Nou Camp last summer, there has been speculation linking Wijnaldum with a move to the Catalan giants.

He thrived under Koeman’s management at international level and they are keen to be reunited once more.

Still suffering from lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona were unable to agree a deal for Wijnaldum in each of the last two transfer windows.

Instead, much to Koeman’s frustration, they chose to wait until his contract expires this summer to avoid paying a transfer fee.

As it stands, there is still no update on Wijnaldum’s future, but the longer the uncertainty drags on, the more likely it is that he will leave Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder has been an excellent servant to the club over the last five years, making more than 200 appearances in all competitions and contributing to four trophy wins.

On top of the Champions League, and a first-ever Premier League title, Wijnaldum has also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has consistently brought discipline, desire and intensity to the Liverpool midfield, providing the platform for their matchwinners to thrive, as well as chipping in with some vital goals himself.

It’s a different role to the more attacking one he played at previous clubs Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Newcastle United, but perfectly suited to Jurgen Klopp’s system.

In a strange and disrupted season, Wijnaldum has been one of the few constants for Liverpool, playing 40 games so far.