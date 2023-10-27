Liverpool have 'beaten' Manchester United to 'the new Ruben Dias': report

Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of a highly-rated young defender considered Ruben Dias's successor in the Portugal national team.

The Reds have been in the market for a centre-back for a few months now. There were rumours over the summer for a move for Josko Gvardiol before he eventually ended up at Manchester City, as Jurgen Klopp looks to ensure the long-term future of an ageing backline.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both 32, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in reserve behind them – so a new defender seems likely in the next couple of transfer windows.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is 32 now (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

BILD have relayed the news that Sporting superstar Goncalo Inacio is Klopp's "preferred candidate" in defence – and that the race for his signature has just been won with Manchester United's withdrawal.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in new blood at the back with Harry Maguire set to be moved on, Raphael Varane now 30, Victor Lindelof out of favour and Lisandro Martinez suffering from injury issues of late. Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag, however, new signings hinge on outgoings.

The Athletic says that Jadon Sancho's imminent departure is only going to be a loan, leaving Manchester United with little room for bringing in a new player in January. Ten Hag had to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan during the summer, due to financial restrictions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could fairly straightforwardly activate the £42 million release clause of Inacio this winter, in order to strengthen midseason.

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inacio is a left-footed centre-back who would feasibly force Van Dijk over to the right side of a defensive pairing.

Transfermarkt values the 22-year-old at €30m.

