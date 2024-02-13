Liverpool have made 'first offer' for Arsenal academy product – as surprise first Xabi Alonso signing: report

Liverpool are looking to bring in an Arsenal academy star for just £34 million, in a move that could prove very interesting.

The Reds are set to lose Jurgen Klopp this summer after almost nine years at the helm but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from turning. With this season a transitional one at Anfield, the German has lowered the average age of the squad meaning that a full-scale rebuild isn't necessary this summer.

Liverpool are rumoured to be looking at Xabi Alonso to become their new manager – and now, reports are linking one former Arsenal star as the Basque boss's first signing.

Even after he's gone, Liverpool may continue with the recruitment strategy laid out under Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fichajes in Spain have claimed that Borussia Dortmund superstar Donyell Malen is a target for the Reds, who have already conducted their first offer.

Malen moved to the Bundesliga via PSV after a stint in Arsenal's Hale End academy. The Times have previously linked Manchester United, due to a connection between Malen and Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag – though it would be interesting if Alonso made his first signing a star that childhood friend Mikel Arteta would have known, given that Malen and the now Gunners boss were at the club together between 2015 and 2016.

The likelihood of this rumour seems remote, however. Liverpool may well have reached out about a potential deal for Malen – but an offer would be a little premature, given that the Reds are still yet to decide on their next manager and any transfer moves would likely have to be run by anyone taking the job.

Donyell Malen is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old is not an exact fit for Alonso's system either, as an attacker who primarily functions out wide, with the Bayer Leverkusen boss favouring a narrower 3-4-3.

Malen is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool OFF, according to Bayer Leverkusen chief

Liverpool legend tells Reds who to sign as Mo Salah's replacement

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives update