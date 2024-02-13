Liverpool have made 'first offer' for Arsenal academy product – as surprise first Xabi Alonso signing: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool are looking at an Arsenal academy star whose move to Anfield would cause a stir among rivals

Liverpool target Coach Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen before the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on February 10, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to bring in an Arsenal academy star for just £34 million, in a move that could prove very interesting.

The Reds are set to lose Jurgen Klopp this summer after almost nine years at the helm but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from turning. With this season a transitional one at Anfield, the German has lowered the average age of the squad meaning that a full-scale rebuild isn't necessary this summer.

Liverpool are rumoured to be looking at Xabi Alonso to become their new manager – and now, reports are linking one former Arsenal star as the Basque boss's first signing.

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk applaud the Liverpool fans after the Reds' 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Anfield in December 2023.

Even after he's gone, Liverpool may continue with the recruitment strategy laid out under Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fichajes in Spain have claimed that Borussia Dortmund superstar Donyell Malen is a target for the Reds, who have already conducted their first offer. 

Malen moved to the Bundesliga via PSV after a stint in Arsenal's Hale End academy. The Times have previously linked Manchester United, due to a connection between Malen and Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag – though it would be interesting if Alonso made his first signing a star that childhood friend Mikel Arteta would have known, given that Malen and the now Gunners boss were at the club together between 2015 and 2016.

The likelihood of this rumour seems remote, however. Liverpool may well have reached out about a potential deal for Malen – but an offer would be a little premature, given that the Reds are still yet to decide on their next manager and any transfer moves would likely have to be run by anyone taking the job.

Donyell Malen of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 28, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Donyell Malen is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old is not an exact fit for Alonso's system either, as an attacker who primarily functions out wide, with the Bayer Leverkusen boss favouring a narrower 3-4-3.

Malen is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt

More Liverpool stories

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool OFF, according to Bayer Leverkusen chief

Liverpool legend tells Reds who to sign as Mo Salah's replacement

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives update

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1