'He didn't tell me' Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivers update on Mohamed Salah transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about the Mohamed Salah situation at Liverpool.

Saudi paper Okaz claimed last week that a move had been agreed between Salah and Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad, with Al Riyadiah adding that he could earn over £150m from two years playing in the Middle East.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-0 at the weekend, as a welcome distraction from the transfer talk – but with the Saudi transfer window still not closed, there's a worry among Reds fans that they could return for the Egyptian King.

Mohamed Salah scored at the weekend.

“I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club,” Klopp said of his No.11. “You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.

“He didn’t tell me, but he didn’t have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future.”

Despite talk of there being verbal bids for Salah on Deadline Day, Klopp also denied that anyone had spoken to him about it.

“Nobody came to me and told me something could happen or whatever, on Friday: nothing,” he added. “I’m pretty sure I would have got a call but I didn’t.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is calm about his talisman's future

A couple of months before signing his last Liverpool contract, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and it’s like a family here,” Salah told FFT.

