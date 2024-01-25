Liverpool in groundbreaking €60m move for South American superstar: report
Liverpool are looking to strengthen with a €60m signing that would transform the side, as Jurgen Klopp shows huge transfer intent
Liverpool have made a huge offer for a South American star that could be a game-changing signing for the Reds.
Despite claiming he doesn't like to do business at this time of year, Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to a January signing, having brought in Cody Gakpo last winter and Luis Diaz the season before. The Merseysiders are believed to be in the market for players without wanting to desperately strengthen.
But one opportunity has presented itself, with an offer tabled for a long-term target – as one Reds legend will have the final say of whether the transfer goes ahead.
Anfield Watch has revealed that Liverpool have been “knocked back” in their enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star, Piero Hincapie.
Leverkusen are, of course, managed by former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has apparently turned down the approach as he doesn't want to weaken his high-flying side midseason. Hincapie has long been on Klopp's wishlist, however, with Fichajes citing interest as long ago as last August.
The transfer would be one of the more transformational under the German manager, too. Hincapie functions as a left-sided centre-back who pushes to more of a full-back position under Alonso, suggesting that if he moved to Liverpool, he would either replace Andrew Robertson or play in Van Dijk's position, pushing the Reds captain to the right-sided centre-back role.
Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed to Rousing the Kop that a left-sided centre-back is more of a priority to Liverpool than a right-sided one, citing Goncalo Inacio as another target.
The Ecuadorian is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool make stunning offer for Champions League winner - in serious show of strength: report
Liverpool in talks with Belgian wonderkid, with exciting move in the pipeline: report
‘A game changer’ – Jan Molby on impact Kylian Mbappe would have at Liverpool
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1