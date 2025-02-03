Liverpool in talks to dramatically snatch youngster from 'Manchester United's clutches': report
Liverpool have been quiet during this window - but are launching a surprise hijack
Liverpool could be about to heap more misery on Manchester United, on what's turning out to be a season to forget.
The Red Devils sit 13th in the table following their 11th loss of the campaign at the weekend, to Crystal Palace, who sit a point ahead of them. Ruben Amorim has lost seven of his last 11 matches, with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo playing as a false nine yesterday, with the side needing reinforcements before the window shuts.
Manchester United could well watch bitter rivals Liverpool equal their league trophy haul, too, this season, with the Reds on course for a record-equalling 20th league title, as this term shapes up to be a nightmare season at Old Trafford.
Liverpool have opened talks over youngster Ruben Amorim have a debut to, to compound Manchester United woes
Liverpool have once again had a quiet transfer window, choosing not to bring anyone in.
Arne Slot signed Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili in his first transfer window, sending the latter back on loan to Valencia – while Chiesa has made just three Premier League appearances.
According to Record in Portugal, via a report from Sport Witness, talks have begun for the Merseysiders to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting.
The teenager, ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, was given his break under Ruben Amorim in Lisbon and with rumours that United had already wrapped up a €60 million move for him, it was expected that he would be heading for the Theatre of Dreams over the summer.
But with Liverpool now in the mix, Liverpool are said to be “well-positioned”, with “concrete offers” thought to be following the opening talks between the Premier League leaders and the 17-year-old's camp.
FourFourTwo understands that Quenda has been a major target for Amorim ever since taking over at United – but the exciting wonderkid could well be the heir to Mohamed Salah at Anfield.
While these rumours may well have been leaked in order to pressure United to definitively sort a move for the wing-back, it's unlikely that Quenda will be moving before the transfer window shuts.
Quenda is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Tottenham this week in League Cup action, as the second leg of the semi-final begins.
