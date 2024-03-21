Liverpool in talks with US star to become first signing post-Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool are in discussions to bring a United States international to Anfield as the first signing after Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.

The Reds are bracing themselves for a new era, with the iconic German set to step aside at the conclusion of the current season. While a new manager still hasn't been confirmed, former sporting director Michael Edwards is back working with Liverpool owners FSG, heading up the shape of the club – and potential satellite sides – going forward.

The Merseysiders are in a good place with a young squad and won't need too much restructuring this summer – but one possible position has opened up, with the crosshairs firmly locked on a £35 million star.

Michael Edwards (left) is back at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

ASRomaLive via TEAMtalk claims that Fulham star Antonee Robinson's representatives have been contacted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, who are looking at bringing the left-back to the northwest.

While the source may seem a little far-fetched for a transfer between Premier League sides, it's alleged that Roma star Leonardo Spinazzola is being looked at by the west Londoners as the replacement for Robinson at left-back.

Antonee Robinson is linked with a move to Anfield (Image credit: PA)

Liverpool have struggled at left-back this season, with Andy Robertson and his backup Kostas Tsimikas both suffering with injuries, leaving centre-back Joe Gomez covering the position.

Robinson is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.

