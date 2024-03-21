Liverpool in talks with US star to become first signing post-Jurgen Klopp: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving, ushering in a bold new era at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in discussions to bring a United States international to Anfield as the first signing after Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.

The Reds are bracing themselves for a new era, with the iconic German set to step aside at the conclusion of the current season. While a new manager still hasn't been confirmed, former sporting director Michael Edwards is back working with Liverpool owners FSG, heading up the shape of the club – and potential satellite sides – going forward.

The Merseysiders are in a good place with a young squad and won't need too much restructuring this summer – but one possible position has opened up, with the crosshairs firmly locked on a £35 million star. 

Michael Edwards, Jurgen Klopp and Mike Gordon, Liverpool, December 2019

Michael Edwards (left) is back at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

ASRomaLive via TEAMtalk claims that Fulham star Antonee Robinson's representatives have been contacted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, who are looking at bringing the left-back to the northwest. 

While the source may seem a little far-fetched for a transfer between Premier League sides, it's alleged that Roma star Leonardo Spinazzola is being looked at by the west Londoners as the replacement for Robinson at left-back. 

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson is linked with a move to Anfield (Image credit: PA)

Liverpool have struggled at left-back this season, with Andy Robertson and his backup Kostas Tsimikas both suffering with injuries, leaving centre-back Joe Gomez covering the position.

Robinson is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt

