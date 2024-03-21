Liverpool in talks with US star to become first signing post-Jurgen Klopp: report
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving, ushering in a bold new era at Anfield
Liverpool are in discussions to bring a United States international to Anfield as the first signing after Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.
The Reds are bracing themselves for a new era, with the iconic German set to step aside at the conclusion of the current season. While a new manager still hasn't been confirmed, former sporting director Michael Edwards is back working with Liverpool owners FSG, heading up the shape of the club – and potential satellite sides – going forward.
The Merseysiders are in a good place with a young squad and won't need too much restructuring this summer – but one possible position has opened up, with the crosshairs firmly locked on a £35 million star.
ASRomaLive via TEAMtalk claims that Fulham star Antonee Robinson's representatives have been contacted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, who are looking at bringing the left-back to the northwest.
While the source may seem a little far-fetched for a transfer between Premier League sides, it's alleged that Roma star Leonardo Spinazzola is being looked at by the west Londoners as the replacement for Robinson at left-back.
Liverpool have struggled at left-back this season, with Andy Robertson and his backup Kostas Tsimikas both suffering with injuries, leaving centre-back Joe Gomez covering the position.
Robinson is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool given green light for Joshua Kimmich talks to begin: report
Liverpool preparing summer move for Mohamed Salah replacement: report
“I’ll never throw my toys out the pram” Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up about his England selection situation in an exclusive interview
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1