Liverpool transfer news: Jude Bellingham "has been saying that he is Liverpool bound"

Jude Bellingham is set to sign for Liverpool - and has apparently already been telling people as much - according to reports.

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Hignett has made the extraordinary claim that Borussia Dortmund's teen midfielder has already decided that he'll be leaving for Anfield next summer, claiming he has it on "good authority".

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound,” former Middlesbrough man Hignett told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.“

Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed the Liverpool connection too.

"He is a Borussia Dortmund player and remains a Borussia Dortmund player,” he told Sport1. "There's a lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool.

"It's good that we talk about our players. It shows that we are doing something right. We can offer a lot at Borussia Dortmund. We want to win titles, but we have to keep the guys for that."

Bellingham is just 18 years of age and joined the German outfit in 2020 from Birmingham City. At Euro 2020 over the summer, he became the youngest player to ever play at the competition when he came on as a substitute against Croatia.

The starlet is set for a big future and has already been linked with likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City - who he scored against in the Champions League last season while with Dortmund. Stourbridge-born Bellingham is widely thought to return to the Premier League at some point, just as Jadon Sancho did after swapping youth football in England for the Bundesliga.

Bellingham has no release clause, according to Dortmund.