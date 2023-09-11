Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp exit plan in place, as 'dream candidate' leads Germany job contenders

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the "dream candidate" for Germany, in the wake of Die Mannschaft's latest disaster.

The German national side were defeated 4-1 in a friendly against Japan at the weekend to extend their dreadful form. Flick's side have won just once since their World Cup group stage exit last year, against Peru in March.

The group stage disaster in Qatar was the second World Cup in a row that Germany had crashed out of in the groups, too. With the nation hosting Euro 2024 next summer, the side are now face an identity crisis and will have to hire a new head coach in the coming weeks.

Hansi Flick has been dismissed from Germany after a bad run of form (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Kicker in Germany has described Liverpool boss Klopp as the "dream candidate" for the role – though they acknowledge that an appointment would be "almost impossible" right now.

Klopp has previously stated that he would love to take the job one day – but it seems highly unlikely that he will leave Anfield right now. The 56-year-old has a contract on Merseyside until 2025 and would be unlikely to leave midseason: he could well depart following the end of the season but that would come too late for Germany. Now, it seems as if Julian Nagelsmann will be taking over, with Klopp looking to have missed his chance.

"The job of national coach is and would be a great honour - there's no question about that," Klopp told Sky Germany over the summer. "The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty.

"I can't just leave Liverpool now and say I'll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn't work and the request isn't even there. If I'm supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I'm not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wanted his country (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"Basically, it's an interesting job. But I don't know yet whether I'll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open."

Klopp is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

