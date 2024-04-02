Liverpool begin talks to sign Brazilian Real Madrid star: report

Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over a new superstar joining this summer.

The Reds may be in the dark over who will manage them next season but the structure is in place for their recruitment drive. Michael Edwards has returned to work for ownership group FSG and will oversee a hectic summer in which Jurgen Klopp departs after nine years.

While Liverpool have frequently signed up-and-coming players on the cusp of world-class status under the German, however, their first buy after he goes could well be a genuine superstar of the European game.

Michael Edwards (left) is tasked with reshaping Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cadena Ser in Spain has reaffirmed claims from outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) that Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over Rodrygo.

The Brazilian was instrumental against Athletic Club over the weekend with a brace, yet could be deemed surplus to requirements this summer with the likely signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, in addition to teenage wonderkid Endrick linking up this summer. It's believed that Los Blancos want €100 million for Rodrygo's signature.

A plethora of Premier League clubs are said to be interested but intriguingly, the 23-year-old may be a replacement in the long-term for Mohamed Salah, having forged a niche on the right-wing during his time at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo is of interest to plenty of clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool's interest – along with plenty of rivals – is likely to be genuine. At this stage though, it's likely to be little more than an enquiry as to the availability of the superstar, with talks set if Real are open to losing him.

Rodrygo is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt.

