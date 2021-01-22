Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah going nowhere despite Real Madrid and Barcelona rumours

Liverpool are relaxed about Mohamed Salah’s future at the club and will not rush into negotiations over a new contract, despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Egyptian winger has been linked with a move to Spain since telling newspaper AS last month that Real and Barca are “top clubs” and his Liverpool future is “in the club’s hands”.

But the Athletic reports that there is little chance of Salah leaving Anfield any time soon or being handed fresh terms.

The 28-year-old’s current deal runs until 2023 and includes bonuses. With the coronavirus pandemic impacting finances, Liverpool aren’t looking to discuss a renewal.

The outlet writes that Salah’s interview with AS was no more than an effort by Salah’s representatives to try and get contract talks underway on Merseyside.

But Madrid and Barcelona have significant financial issues of their own to deal with and are unlikely to be able to finance the nine-figure fee required to sign Salah.

Liverpool are confident that the Egypt international won’t agitate for a move at the end of the season and they have no plans to cash in on their top scorer.

Salah has been remarkably prolific since moving to Merseyside from Roma in 2017, scoring 111 goals in 179 games in all competitions.

He currently sits on top of the Premier League scoring charts this season with 13 strikes to his name in 18 games, one ahead of Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

