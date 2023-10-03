Liverpool plan to replace Virgil van Dijk with shock transfer: report

Liverpool are looking leftfield for a Virgil van Dijk heir in the heart of their defence.

The Dutchman became the most expensive defender of all time when he moved to Anfield from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018 – and it's safe to say that he's been a huge hit, winning every trophy possible on Merseyside, finishing runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d'Or and assuming the Reds captaincy following Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

But Van Dijk now 32, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is being forced to think of the future – and according to one report, a contingency plan is being drawn up to find a successor in central defence.

Jurgen Klopp is thinking to the future defensively (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min says Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo is a surprise player under consideration for defensive reinforcements.

Still just 19 years old, Beraldo has impressed a number of European giants, with the report noting that, "his range of passing and ability to drift past opponents to retain possession in their own defensive third [are] among his star qualities".

The links are somewhat surprising considering the stature of the players that Liverpool already have in their backline. Klopp has incredible experience at his disposal, not just in Van Dijk but the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip so bringing in a South American teenager with no European experience to try and succeed the elder statesmen in the side is surprising.

Ibrahima Konate was signed from RB Leipzig, in part, to replace the likes of Matip and Gomez – for a big fee of around £40m. Beraldo, meanwhile, was a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer and may cost less than £15m when he eventually leaves his home country.

Lucas Beraldo of Sao Paulo is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Liverpool were linked several high-profile centre-backs over the summer, including Goncalo Inacio, Josko Gvardiol and Antonio Silva.

Beraldo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €6m.

