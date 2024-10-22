Liverpool preparing offer for €100m Dortmund 'turbo dribbler', say German sources

Liverpool are preparing their move for a Mohamed Salah replacement – who could end up costing €100 million.

The Reds are facing the prospect of losing Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the current season, with all three players' contracts expiring in 2025. Talks have begun with Van Dijk over an extension, while there is hope – however small – that Alexander-Arnold will also pen a new deal.

But though Liverpool expert and former star Jamie Carragher expects Salah to stay, too, the wheels are beginning to turn on replacing the 32-year-old, with the Anfield outfit eyeing up the future at right-wing.

Liverpool want a Borussia Dortmund superstar as Salah's successor

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports from Germany claim that Liverpool are looking to Jamie Gittens – formerly Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – as the wonderkid to replace Salah at Anfield.

According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool are preparing a “strong offer”, with Dortmund said to be demanding around €100m for the Englishman, who has burst into the BVB team with impressive form this season.

(Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Gittens joined the German side in 2020 for just €90k from Manchester City's academy, following in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho, who also moved to Signal Iduna Park for regular football. BILD note that he could “soon return to the island”, calling him a “turbo dribbler” that could become Dortmund's next nine-figure man.

“Capable of playing on either wing and blessed with stunning pace, close control and a ferocious shot, Bynoe-Gittens has often been introduced late into games to run flagging opponents ragged or when the Black and Yellows are desperate for a goal,” FourFourTwo's German football expert, Ed McCambridge, said last season. “Slowly, though, he's being trusted to play a larger role.”

It's likely that under Arne Slot, the star could be used on either flank, becoming not so much a direct replacement for Salah, but an option in an evolving attack. Gittens won't come cheap, however, with English premium factored in for his signing.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it wouldn't surprise us to see the youngster return to the Premier League – but Liverpool certainly won't be rising to the €100m asking price.

The Merseysiders have never paid that much for a player so unproven in English football and with Sancho's Manchester United career a cautionary tale for prospective buyers, recent reports of Facundo Buonanotte joining the Reds feel far more likely for us.

Gittens is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.