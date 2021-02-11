Liverpool transfer news: Reds set for summer fire sale as Jurgen Klopp plans rebuild

Six Liverpool players are fighting for their future as Jurgen Klopp plans a revamp of his squad this summer, according to reports.

Sunday’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City leaves Liverpool 10 points adrift of top spot having played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.

A run of just two wins in their last nine top-flight outings has left the Reds fighting for a top-four finish.

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas in last summer’s transfer window, before Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak joined the club in the January market.

However, there is a sense that Klopp will need to freshen up his squad if Liverpool are to come back stronger next season.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has pinpointed three areas that he believes his former side must strengthen.

And according to The Sun , Klopp is ready to oversee a clearout if his fringe players do not step up in the coming months.

As many as six players are vulnerable to being sold, the report states, as Liverpool look to compete for the title next season.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Naby Keita are all facing uncertain futures.

Keita’s Liverpool career has never really got going due to inconsistent form and regular injury problems.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also struggled with his fitness, while Klopp is no longer convinced that Origi is the best option as a back-up for the front three.

Reserve goalkeeper Adrian could be on his way out after Caoimhim Kelleher took over as the club’s No.2.

And Georginio Wijnaldum is expected to depart when his contract expires on June 30, with Barcelona leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool return to action against Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will then resume their Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig in the round of 16 next week.

