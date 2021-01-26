Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to sign teenage starlet from Derby County

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Derby youngster Kaide Gordon, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are not expected to complete any major transfer deals before the mid-season market closes for business next week.

The Reds have been linked with numerous centre-backs after Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffered season-ending injuries.

But Liverpool are set to keep their powder dry despite a run of five games without a win in the Premier League.

However, the reigning champions are set to wrap up a deal involving Gordon in the coming days.

The 16-year-old forward will move to Merseyside from Derby, whose academy he joined as a kid, according to the Liverpool Echo .

Liverpool are expected to pay around £3m to capture the highly-rated teenager, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has hailed Gordon as a “fantastic player” and believes the 16-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

“Kaide is a fantastic player and he has got a lot of potential,” Rooney said.

“He has come through the academy. He is 16, he has got a lot of development to do and he is definitely at the right place to do that.

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him.

“We can control what we are doing at this football club, but we can’t control if other teams make bids for our players.”

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Tottenham on Thursday.

Klopp’s side have slipped to fourth place in the table and are now six points adrift of table-topping Manchester United.

Liverpool have scored only one goal in their last five league outings and have won only two away games in the Premier League all season.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FEATURE What next for Frank Lampard following his Chelsea sacking?

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?