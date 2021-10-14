Liverpool transfer news: Reds to battle Chelsea and Manchester City for Aurelien Tchouameni

Three Premier League clubs are part of the race to sign Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The midfielder has earned rave reviews for his performances in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Tchouameni also impressed last term following his move to Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020.

Praised by team-mate Cesc Fabregas, who says the Frenchman has the potential to be the "complete midfielder", Tchouameni is unlikely to remain at the Stade Louis II for much longer.

According to Marca, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on the 21-year-old ahead of a potential move next summer.

Real Madrid and Juventus are also known to be admirers of Tchouameni, who has won five caps for France at senior level.

An offer of at least £50m would be required to prise him away from Monaco, where he is under contract until 2024.

But the French side are aware of their position in the food chain and have regularly sold players on to bigger clubs in recent years.

Indeed, Manchester City signed Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, while Chelsea plucked Tiemoue Bakayoko from the principality in that same summer of 2017.

Both clubs are said to be in the market for Tchouameni, who could be a force at the highest level for more than a decade.

Chelsea are beginning to plan for life after Jorginho, who turns 30 in December, and N'Golo Kante, who has already reached that milestone birthday.

Fernandinho is being phased out at Manchester City, who will presumably be in the market for another midfielder next summer.

Liverpool meanwhile did not sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutchman departed at the end of last season.

Madrid and Juventus are both interested in Paul Pogba, and that could leave the path open for the Premier League trio in the race to sign Tchouameni.

