Liverpool refusing to offer superstar new contract - with decision already made on future: report

Liverpool are not planning on offering one of their talented players a new deal this summer, despite their current contract being on the verge of expiry.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving, the Liverpool hierarchy has taken on even more autonomy in the decision-making process on certain players within the team. While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all have just 18 months left to run on their deals, it seems the Reds have already made up their minds on another star player.

Three Liverpool players are out of contract at the end of the season, with Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian all playing for their futures at the club. The fate of a certain individual, however, has already been decided.

Salah is out of contract next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Liverpool aren't willing to offer Thiago Alcantara a new deal ahead of his contract expiring in the summer, leaving the 32-year-old free to explore other options.

With just six months remaining on his deal, the Spanish international has had the opportunity to speak to clubs outside of England since January 1. Thiago's focus has been on returning from a hip injury he sustained towards the end of last term, though, which has kept him out for the entirety of 2023/24 - apart from the final 10 minutes against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

During that game he encountered a muscular issue, however, which will require further treatment. As a result of his fitness issues, Thiago looks unlikely to earn a new contract at Liverpool.

Thiago is set to depart in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thiago joined the Reds in September 2020 from Bayern Munich for £25m on a four-year deal, and, despite minor issues, he managed to make 30, 39 and 28 appearances in all competitions across the past three seasons.

Unfortunately, 2023/24 has been a complete write-off for the 32-year-old, which will likely signal the end of his time at Anfield. Thiago's departure will also coincide with Jurgen Klopp leaving, following his midfield rebuild of the squad last summer.

An obviously talented player, Thiago will likely have plenty of potential suitors coveting his signature if he isn't offered a new Liverpool contract.

