Liverpool report: England defender targeted, following Joel Matip injury

By Jacque Talbot
published

Liverpool are looking to bring in an England star to improve depth in defence, as Jurgen Klopp addresses a problem area

Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on in the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as a replacement for Joel Matip in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk that the Reds are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements during the winter period and see the 23-year-old as a viable option. Matip is out with a long-term injury that could see him out for the rest of the season and so the club are doubling down on their efforts to secure a replacement.

It’s thought, too, that Chelsea are keen on Guehi, who started his career at Stamford Bridge before moving to Palace, but now the club face serious competition for his signature from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Joel Matip of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Joel Matip could be out for a while (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace head coach Roy Hodgson is facing intense pressure, which has led to speculation around the futures of some of the club’s biggest names, with Guehi one thought to be one set for a significant move in 2024.

Liverpool are motivated to bolster their roster with home-grown talent and view Guehi as an ideal candidate. Palace, however, would rather a move took place in the summer window rather than letting one of their star names leave halfway through the season.

Meanwhile, Guehi has expressed his willingness to wait given that he’s getting lots of game-time at Selhurst Park and does not want to diminish any chance of playing in the European Championship for England.

However, a sticking point could be if Hodgson loses his job during the season –something that might happen if Palace lose their forthcoming Premier League match against Liverpool this weekend.

Chelsea target Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace during Pre-Season Friendly match between Crystal Palace and Brondby IF at Crystal Palace FC Training Ground on July 15, 2023 in Beckenham, England.

Klopp is targeting Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s believed that Palace have set a £50 million price tag for Guehi, with the defender contracted until 2026.

It’s been reported that Chelsea could have a clause allowing them to match any bid made for the youngster, a stipulation that was put into his contract when he left the club to Palace for £18m in 2021.

