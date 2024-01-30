Liverpool target first signing post-Jurgen Klopp, with centre-back ready to move: report

Liverpool are readying their first signing post-Jurgen Klopp, with a centre-back on the horizon to join.

The Reds reportedly wanted to bring in a defender over the summer transfer window of 2023 but ended up only signing midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were first to join before Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were added later in the window.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has previously confirmed to Rousing the Kop that Liverpool are on the hunt for a left-sided centre-back – and now, it appears another name has been added to the Reds' watchlist.

Liverpool only signed midfielders over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mail have confirmed that the Premier League leaders are interested in signing Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Whites centre-back has staked a claim in the first team this term under Marco Silva but has yet to agree a renewal to his current contract. Tottenham have been linked with a move, too.

A former Manchester City academy graduate, 26-year-old Adarabioyo has represented England at each youth level from under-16 to 19 but is eligible to switch to Nigeria at senior level.

Tosin Adarabioyo is wanted by elite Premier League sides (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be chasing Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie and Sporting star Goncalo Inacio.

Adarabioyo is worth €12 million, according to Transfermarkt.

