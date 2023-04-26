Liverpool to let summer signing leave just 12 months later: report

Liverpool are preparing for a number of players to leave this summer, on top of significant signings in a big summer shakeup.

The Reds are looking at new midfielders this summer, having reportedly decided on Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as their first two targets – with plenty of players leaving for free this summer, especially in midfield. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all set for release this summer.

But on top of those leaving for nothing, there could be sales and importantly for the development of a young squad, players going out on loan. Caoimhin Kelleher is one who has been mentioned as leaving for more game time – but one signing from last summer could follow on loan.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) on his Here We Go podcast (opens in new tab), Fabio Carvalho will depart on loan as part of his development.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted this season (opens in new tab) that the attacker is "not happy" with being out of the team, following his move from Championship winners Fulham last season. The 20-year-old has managed just over 300 minutes in the Premier League this term.

But when it comes to Carvalho sticking around next season, Klopp has been non-committal.

“I would like to make these decisions, whatever it will be, with the boys before we talk about it and there is no decision in no direction,” Klopp told the media recently.

Fabio Carvalho could well be sent on loan (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Eligible for both Portugal and England, Carvalho can play across the frontline and in midfield for the Reds. He has played just five minutes in the league since the World Cup.

The 20-year-old is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

