Liverpool report: First two summer signings decided

Liverpool have already set their heart on their first two summer signings, with more to join this summer.

The Reds look set for a big summer rebuild after likely missing out on Champions League football this season. recent reports have stated that Liverpool can't afford to compete (opens in new tab) for Jude Bellingham for nine figures – so the club have pivoted towards lower fees for a few more players instead.

Jurgen Klopp is said to want to bring at least two midfielders to the club ahead of next season, ruling out the chance of a move for Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham. Apparently, the first two signings have already been decided on, too.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is off the table for Liverpool, given that he's too expensive (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Express (opens in new tab), the first two stars to link up with the Reds this summer will be Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Dutch outlet Telegraaf (opens in new tab) has claimed that representatives of Bayern Munich star Gravenberch met up with Liverpool chiefs in Amsterdam to discuss a deal, just a year after the Dutch midfielder joined the Bundesliga champions. Though it's been denied that Bayern are open to offers, the youngster has struggled to cement a regular place in the side ahead of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, looks certain to depart Europe-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion following interest from Premier League rivals. In his Daily Briefing (opens in new tab), Italian journalist and prolific transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirmed that, “Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed,” with Liverpool a suitor.

With Gravenberch thought to be worth £25 million to Bayern and Mac Allister pushing £60m, Klopp could feasibly do deals for both with the Bellingham money and have enough funds left over for another player.

Alexis Mac Allister is "guaranteed" to leave Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's believed that Liverpool are in the market for more defensive cover, while a full-back has been touted, too. Should the Merseysiders sell players, they may be able to bolster their transfer fund, too.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas have been rumoured as potential players to sell in the last year or so.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.

Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.