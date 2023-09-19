Liverpool want €70m South American wonderkid, in huge statement of intent: report

Liverpool are ready to make a statement move this January for a South American starlet.

The Reds have begun the season in steady fashion, opening their account with four wins from five. But while the forward line has looked impressive, the defence has been a little shakier with Virgil van Dijk dismissed against Newcastle United and young talent Jarrel Quansah thrown into the mix early this term.

Despite reports linking Liverpool to centre-backs in the summer, Jurgen Klopp opted instead to strengthen in midfield with four new incomings – but that might be about to change with a transformational buy at the back.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk leaves the pitch after being sent off against Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie is a major target according to Fichajes. The Ecuadorian is capable at centre-back and left-back and would be a huge addition for the way that the Reds currently set up.

Fichajes via Football365 has previously touted the starlet, who would slot into Van Dijk's position, with the Dutchman sliding over to the right to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting into midfield. Intriguingly, however, this may be a move with an eye on the future as much as the present.

Hincapie has plenty of experience working under a man that Merseysiders know well, Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been a palpable hit at Leverkusen and is already being talked about by Reds fans as a possible long-term successor to Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

Piero Hincapie is linked with Liverpool (Image credit: David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alonso hasn't been in Germany long but Klopp's contract ends in 2025. Hincapie has been integral to the way the Basque boss has set up, playing as both as a left-sided centre-back and a wing-back in Alonso's 3-4-3.

The 21-year-old is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

