Liverpool v Inter Milan live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Inter Milan live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 8 March, 8pm GMT

Liverpool head into their Champions League last-16 second leg with Inter Milan in a strong position after a 2-0 first leg win in Italy, but there will be no room for complacency against the Nerazzurri.

The Italian champions put in a good performance against the Reds at San Siro in mid-February, but they couldn’t make their periods of pressure count and squandered several good chances.

Liverpool punished Inter’s profligacy as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah struck in the final 15 minutes to send the Merseysiders to the brink of the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in imperious form in recent months and Inter will need a minor miracle to overturn a two-goal deficit at a packed Anfield.

The Reds are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their last 12 games in a row, including a League Cup final victory over Chelsea.

That trophy win means they are in contention to win a quadruple, with their Premier League title hopes still alive, as well as their FA Cup and Champions League campaigns.

Liverpool haven’t conceded in their last four matches now and will provide stiff opposition for an Inter side that went four games without scoring a goal before finally breaking their drought with a 5-0 thrashing of bottom side Salernitana on Friday.

It was a welcome result for Simone Inzaghi’s side, who were on a run of five games without a win in all competitions, but now head to Merseyside with renewed confidence.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

