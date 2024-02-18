Liverpool warned off backroom supremo who hired Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool could be frustrated in their hopes of bringing in a new technical director this summer, with West Ham United said to fancy their chances of retaining Tim Steidten’s services amid rumours linking him with a vacancy at Anfield.

The Reds are currently without a sporting director after announcing Jorg Schmadtke’s departure following the January transfer window, with Michael Edwards reported to have turned down the opportunity to head back to Anfield as his replacement.

That has left the table-topping Reds weighing up their options and has led to speculation that Steidten may be of interest.

The man himself refuted the suggestion that he had been in contact with Liverpool, however, telling Sky Sports Germany this week: "I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from Liverpool has contacted me.

"I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

"I am looking forward to the next few weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course, we are already planning the next window [at West Ham]. What happens in the future, we will see."

The Daily Mirror now add that West Ham are ‘confident’ that Steidten will remain at the club this summer and that it would take ‘hefty and substantial compensation package’ to take him away from the Hammers.

They go on to report that they have been unable to ascertain whether or not Steidten has a release clause in his contract.

Steidten joined West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and is credited with being highly influential in the club’s hiring of Xabi Alonso as manager.

Leverkusen remain unbeaten under Alonso’s management this season with a squad largely assembled under Steidten’s command, leading to the former Liverpool midfielder being installed as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

More Liverpool stories

'He's a Liverpool supporter?' What Jurgen Klopp said to Ivan Toney after Reds' win vs Brentford

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will 100% leave in summer, with next move 'already agreed', says legend

Ange Postecoglou coy on Tottenham future after Liverpool interest talk