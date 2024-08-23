Liverpool work needed to hold off Juventus transfer interest in highly-rated defender: report

By
published

Liverpool and Juventus have both been linked with versatile RB Leipzig defender Mo Simikan

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot is yet to welcome any new signings to Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are weighing up their transfer options when it comes to RB Leipzig defender Mo Simakan, according to reports coming out of Germany - but there would be quite some work for them to do to get a deal done before the transfer deadline next Friday.

Leipzig-based journalist Philipp Hinze writes that Simakan is ‘on Liverpool’s list’, with Juventus also keeping an eye on the defender’s situation.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.