Liverpool offered chance to pounce on collapsed £35m Chelsea deal: report

Only a week remains in the summer transfer window and Liverpool are still the only Premier League side yet to bring in a new player.

New manager Arne Slot inherited a side that finished third in the Premier League last season and the Dutchman got off to a winning start last weekend when his side saw off Ipswich Town 2-0.

And while Slot has gone on the record to say he is not concerned by a lack of new signings, the club will be well aware that they are now in the home straight of the transfer window.

One team taking a different approach to the transfer market this summer are Chelsea, who have bought in ten new faces during another hectic window at Stamford Bridge. However, there was one big deal the club failed to complete and that is where Liverpool could come in.

According to HITC, the Reds have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, who saw a £35million move to Chelsea fall through when personal terms could not be agreed earlier in the window.

The 20-year-old now appears to have been offered around, with the report adding that the likes of Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United have been presented with the opportunity to move for the forward and are ‘doing some checks’ on him.

Samu Omorodion in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Liverpool would need to be convinced that Omorodion could be a long-term successor to the likes of Mohamed Salah or Darwin Nunez if they are to pull the trigger on a €35million deal for the Spain under-21s forward who netted nine times in 35 La Liga appearances during his loan spell at Alaves last season.

That proposed fee would match his Transfermarkt valuation, with Omorodion having four years left on his current Atletico Madrid deal.

