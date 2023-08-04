Manchester United to hijack transfer for player their rivals have already agreed personal terms with: report

Manchester United are preparing an offer that could hijack any deal for one of their rivals' key transfer targets.

While Erik ten Hag has already added Mason Mount, Andre Onana and, imminently, Rasmus Hojlund to his Manchester United squad this summer, the Dutchman isn't content with stopping there and has identified the next position he wants to address.

Reports in recent weeks have heavily linked Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are still keeping their midfield options open and are preparing to submit a bid for another player.

According to transfer specialist Ekrem Konur, Manchester United will make an opening bid to Southampton for 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool are also extremely interested in signing Lavia, having already had two bids rejected for him this window. The latest offer was £41m, but Southampton reportedly want £50m.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to add Lavia to his midfield following the huge overhaul that area of his team has gone through this summer, and he would come in to partner new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

While Manchester United could be about to hijack the deal, one stumbling block could prove personal terms. Liverpool are said to have already agreed a deal with the player and his representatives, with Lavia also said to prefer a move to Anfield.

Regardless, any transfer relies on matching Southampton's valuation. With four years still remaining on his contract at St. Mary's, the Championship side are in no rush to sell and have the right to hold onto him if no club meets the price they have set.

Transfermarkt values Lavia at just under £28m. However, when considering the Belgian's length of contract and his age, it is understandable why Southampton's price tag is so high in comparison.

