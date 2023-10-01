Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister told to 'cry at home' after saying Spurs won 'with 12 men'

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been told to 'go cry at home' after complaining about the officiating after the Reds' 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

Joel Matip's own goal in the sixth minute of added time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended Liverpool's resolve after the visitors had battled with nine men and looked set to earn a point with a spirited showing in north London.

The Reds were angry at both of the dismissals, with Curtis Jones' yellow card upgraded to a red by VAR even though the midfielder had got a touch on the ball before clattering Yves Bissouma and Diogo Jota sent off after receiving two bookings in quick succession – the first of which was not even a foul.

But worst of all was a mistake by VAR which saw a perfectly good goal scored by Luis Diaz ruled out in the first half with the scores still at 0-0, with refereeing body PGMOL admitting after the game that the Colombian's effort should have stood.

After the match, which saw Liverpool lose their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season and miss the chance to move to the top of the table, Klopp hit out at what he called 'unfair' and 'crazy' decisions by the officials.

But Spurs were jubilant at the final whistle following a last-gasp win which for so long looked like it would not arrive – despite their numerical advantage.

"This team has great spirit, great heart, always like this, all together @spursofficial," Tottenham defender Cristian Romero wrote on Instagram alongside a photo showing him celebrating with the fans after the winning goal.

And Mac Allister, who was replaced after 80 minutes of the game by Ryan Gravenberch, replied: "Normal when you have 12 men."

Romero responded quickly, though. "Go cry at home," he wrote back to his Argentina team-mate.

Mac Allister later deleted his comment, but many other users are still talking about it underneath Romero's post.

Spurs' win sees them move up to second in the table, a point behind leaders Manchester City, and the Lilywhites remain unbeaten under Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League.

Liverpool lost their unbeaten record in the competition this term, meanwhile, but are just two points behind City with seven rounds played.

