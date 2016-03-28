Lukaku would relish Mourinho reunion

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku admits he could leave Goodison Park at the end of the season and says he would relish working with Jose Mourinho again.

Mourinho allowed Lukaku to join Everton from Chelsea - initially on loan - in 2013, after the Belgium international failed to hold down a first-team place at Stamford Bridge.

A £28million permanent switch followed in July 2014 and Lukaku has racked up 28 goals in 65 league appearances since.

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with Lukaku and, with Mourinho the favourite to succeed under-pressure Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, a reunion between the pair could be on the cards.

"Some may say I need to convince him, but it is not a question of that," Lukaku told La Derniere Heure.

"That was three years ago and I was not ready to be effective in a top team.

"Several good seasons, including the current one, have changed the situation.

"I will be 23 years old [in May] and I could leave this summer."

Lukaku added that he felt ready to make the step up from Everton and was eager to play Champions League football as soon as possible.