Malaga confirm signing of Boka from Stuttgart

The 31-year-old full-back was a free agent after opting to leave Stuttgart when his contract expired at the end of last month.

Boka joined Stuttgart from French side Strasbourg in 2006 and won the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.

The vastly experienced left-back has 83 caps for his country and played in all three of their FIFA World Cup matches in Brazil.

He is set to be presented to the media at La Rosaleda on Tuesday.

Malaga are seeking to improve on an 11th-placed finish in La Liga last term.