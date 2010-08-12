Man United bag Portuguese striker Bebe

United's website said the 20-year-old had agreed personal terms and would undergo a medical later this week.

Manager Alex Ferguson has been keen to bolster his striking options and Bebe joins along with Mexico's Javier Hernandez, who scored in United's 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

The 6ft-3in Bebe is rated as one of the top young talents in Portugal and will join compatriot Nani at Old Trafford.

United begin their Premier League campaign against promoted Newcastle United on Monday.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums