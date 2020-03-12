Man United, Man City and Juventus all weighing up record offers for Harry Kane

Harry Kane was the poster boy for the Mauricio Pochettino era at Tottenham Hotspur, but with silverware still proving elusive, he may leave the club this summer.

At 26, the striker is soon to enter his prime and currently has no trophies to show for his efforts. He’s scored 181 goals for Spurs since making his debut for the club in 2011 but they have routinely fallen short at the vital moment.

With a major rebuild on the horizon following Pochettino’s departure earlier this season, and indifferent form under his replacement Jose Mourinho, Kane could be forced to act for the sake of his career.

According to 90MiN, both Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring Kane’s situation closely and could start a bidding war this summer.

Valued at £150million, signing him would smash either club’s transfer record, but there’s interest from abroad too. Tuttosport are reporting that Juventus are also keen on the England international.

Kane still has four years left on his contract at Tottenham, where he is the captain and fans’ favourite.

Choosing to leave would be tough on a personal level, and difficult for the club hierarchy to accept a year after reaching the Champions League final and moving to a new state-of-the-art stadium.

However, much has changed since then and appointing Mourinho has failed to rescue Spurs’ season after a rocky start under Pochettino.

Out of the FA Cup, and now the Champions League following a humbling 4-0 aggregate defeat to RB Leipzig, they face a challenge to qualify for next year’s competition.

Kane’s absence through injury hasn’t helped matters, depriving Tottenham of their main source of goals, but witnessing their struggles from the stands may have sharpened his thinking about the club’s future, and his own.