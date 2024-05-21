Premier League giants circling as Wolves slap mammoth price tag on star winger: report

Wolves could face more high-profile summer exits after reportedly slapping a record price tag on one of their star men amid interest from Premier League rivals.

Gary O’Neil led his side to mid-table safety, with the Molineux outfit ending the campaign in 14th place, a huge 20 points clear of the relegation zone but well short of the European spots.

It was a commendable outcome after losing big players like Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady and Nathan Collins at once last year in a bid to get on the right side of league financial rules.

Neto has been in impressive form recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although another summer exodus of that scale looks unlikely, The Telegraph reports that Manchester City and Newcastle could come sniffing for Pedro Neto.

The Portugal winger ended an injury-hit campaign with 11 assists and three goals to his name from 24 appearances in all competitions.

Neto’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed further up the league standings, but Wolves are said to no longer face any pressure to sell and will therefore demand a club record £60 million fee for the forward’s signature.

Guardiola is reportedly interested in making a move (Image credit: Alamy)

Wolves raised more than £140m from the sales they made last year but could cash in on Neto for the right price after an injury-hit year.

The 24-year-old missed almost two months at the end of 2023 and nine of the final 10 games of the Premier League season with hamstring injuries.

City have long held an interest in the former Lazio man and did business with Wolves last summer by signing Nunes for a record £53m fee.

Newcastle have concerns about the winger’s fitness record but will monitor the situation closely as the window progresses.

Neto has a deal to June 2027 at Molineux and is valued at £47m by Transfermarkt.

