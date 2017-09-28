Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne will be pivotal this weekend if Manchester City are to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League against Chelsea, says Graeme Le Saux.

The former Chelsea defender believes City are in a much stronger position than they were last season to win the title and expects Pep Guardiola's men to emerge as victors at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

But in order for City to claim what would be a massive three points, Le Saux says it is vital that key men De Bruyne and Aguero are on top form.

Aguero is already leading the way in the goalscoring charts with six goals in as many league matches – a record only matched by Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata at Chelsea.

Pulling the strings has been De Bruyne's role with three assists to his name already, and the Belgium international comes into the Chelsea clash having scored his first goal of the season against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

"I think when you look at City's creativity, I think you could name probably five players that you need to watch out for, because if you keep one of them quiet then you’ve still got to look after the other four," said the former Premier League winner.

"Kevin De Bruyne for me is a tremendous talent, a world-class player. He plays with a grace and intelligence; he understands when to dribble, when to pass, what’s behind him, what’s to the side of him, he links play up very well.

"Him and David Silva really do have a nice partnership. I think when you’re looking at one player in specific other than him, it’s got to be Aguero.

"I think his goalscoring is quite remarkable and he is a player that thrives on pressure. He thrives on dealing with difficult situations and making them look very easy. And he is clinical.

"And when you have somebody like that in your side and around the other players, I just think that they’re people that you feel you can achieve anything with because they're so good."

In fact, Le Saux feels City's recruitment over the transfer window – especially at the back – sets them apart from their league rivals.

"Manchester City have definitely improved their squad significantly, particularly in terms of their defence.

"Obviously a new goalkeeper in Ederson, Danilo, Kyle Walker, they’ve got Bernardo Silva as well who has come in as another creative player, as if they need more.

"And they look a force, they look strong in every single position. They're athletic, they've obviously had a very good pre-season, I think in terms of how they’ve worked and prepared, and they look like a team that really want to make sure that they don’t miss out on winning the Premier League two seasons in a row."

