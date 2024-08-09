Manchester City in talks over surprising Julian Alvarez replacement: report

Manchester City centre-forward Julian Alvarez looks set to depart for Atletico Madrid, with Pep Guardiola getting creative to replace him

Julian Alvarez in action against Newcastle United
Julian Alvarez looks bound for Atletico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City will be in the market for a replacement for Julian Alvarez after agreeing terms to sell the centre-forward to Atletico Madrid - but a new acquisition may not necessarily be a like-for-like replacement.

That's according to journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who says Manchester City will consider their options 'for sure', but that an out-and-out number nine is not necessarily on the agenda.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.