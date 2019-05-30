Manchester City set to beat arch-rivals to signing of Juventus star

The right-back has been linked with both Premier League giants as they look to strengthen their defences over the summer months.

Tuttosport reports that City have made a €60 million bid for the Portugal international, which will be hard for the Turin club to resist having signed him from Valencia for just over €40 million last summer.

However, a decision must be made on who will succeed Massimiliano Allegri on the Old Lady bench before a move goes ahead.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the leading candidate to take over at the Italian champions as things stand.

Once a new coach is announced, the club will look to sell Cancelo in order to raise funds for the transfer window.

