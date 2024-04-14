Manchester City prepared to smash their transfer record on Jamal Musiala: report

Manchester City are reportedly ready to smash their transfer record with a summer move for highly-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Born in Stuttgart, Musiala moved to England with his family at the age of seven and was part of Chelsea's academy.

The midfielder also represented England at Under-15 level, but left Chelsea to join Bayern Munich as a 16-year-old and also switched international allegiance.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is attracting interest from Manchester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Musiala has made over 100 appearances for Bayern since 2020 and is an established German international as well, with 27 caps to his name.

The 21-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or a winger, is considered one of the game's brightest young talents and he has hinted in the past that he would be interested in playing Premier League football at some stage.

According to TEAMTALK, City are prepared to pay in the region of £120 million for the midfielder, which would smash the Sky Blues' previous transfer record – the £100m they paid for Jack Grealish to Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

City are in contention for another treble this term, having won all three trophies in a historic 2022/23 season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Pep Guardiola lost both Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez after that triumph and the Catalan is reportedly keen to bring in a midfielder who can operate in tight spaces to unlock defences.

Musiala is currently under contract at Bayern until 2026 and is understood to be stalling on a new deal in Munich as he assesses his options for the years ahead.

More Manchester City stories

Pep Guardiola has called out the state of Real Madrid's pitch, following City's 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

One stat shows that the Champions League tie was one of the best in recent memory, too.

One City star has been tipped to leave, with Dani Olmo linked with a move. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has been linked with Barcelona.