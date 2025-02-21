Manchester City report: EIGHT players on the chopping block as England international leads the line

It has not been the season any Manchester City fan would have thought following on from their incredible fourth Premier League title in a row.



They crashed out of Europe before the round of 16, were out of the Carabao Cup before the quarter-finals, and they sit 17-points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, with the FA Cup looking like their only realistic chance of silverware this time out.



Pep Guardiola was given a £200 million war chest in January to try and kickstart some form of re-build for the Citizens, but it looks like the task may be bigger than first imagined.

Pep Guardiola looks to axe large portion of first team squad to help fund extraordinary Manchester City rebuild

Guardiola's side were on the wrong end of a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick as they crashed out of the Champions League (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Whilst the absence of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri would be felt by almost any side in the world, much of Manchester City's star-studded squad has underperformed this season.



Guardiola acknowledged the difficulties his team were facing, and hinted at a major shake up, with comments after their Champions League tie with Real Madrid stating: "Nothing is eternal. We have been unbelievable and we have to try step by step to get better from today. We have been extraordinarily extraordinary in the past, but not any more."

City have looked lost without Rodri (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from The Mirror suggests as many as eight of the first team squad could see the exit door this summer.



Jack Grealish, Man City's record signing at £100 million, is set to be first out the door after starting just six Premier League games all season following the signings of Savinho and Omar Marmoush.



The report also states that the club will listen to offers for Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker.



De Bruyne, who was ranked 23rd in FourFourTwo's best Premier League players ever, has seen his minutes limited this season, being relegated to an impact sub role for crucial clashes against Arsenal and Real Madrid in recent weeks, with rumours of a switch to MLS or the Saudi Pro League rampant since as early as summer 2024.

Grealish is being lined up for a move away from Manchester City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The task at hand for the Citizens is not one to be envious of, with seven of the aforementioned players over the age of 30, with dwindling transfer values.



According to Transfermarkt, Grealish's current market value is just €45 million, which would represent a significant loss on their investment on the England international.

In FourFourTwo's view, it's going to be a tough summer at The Etihad.

Champions League football next season is not guaranteed at this stage and replacing some club legends will take some doing considering the success they have brought in the past decade.