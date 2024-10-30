Manchester City report: Real Madrid want shock Rodri move - after 'daily' talks to convince him

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is high in demand after his recent Ballon d'Or success.

The 28-year-old is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 but talks regarding his future have begun to creep in. Expected to be sidelined for the 2024/25 season, Rodri suffered an ACL tear in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September.

A constant top-level performer, the Spain international enjoyed a glittering campaign by helping Pep Guardiola's side win the Premier League but also was pivotal in his country's European Championship success in Germany.

Rodri is being linked with a move to Real Madrid

According to information from Sports Witness, Real Madrid are still somewhat keen on bringing Rodri back to his hometown before his contract expires with City in 2027.

The news comes after the 28-year-old star sent a cryptic message after winning the Ballon d'Or in midweek, insisting he would never rule out a return to Spain at some point in his career.

Rodri's rise to the top has been nothing short of exemplary (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I love Spanish football, I represent Spain and also in the national team in the style that marked an era, and I hope one day I can return because it is also my home,” he said after winning the Ballon d’Or.

Fellow countryman Dani Carvajal has also stirred the pot by suggesting he constantly berates the talented holding midfielder about making a move to the Bernabeu during their catch-ups.

He revealed to COPE during Euro 2024: "I tell [Rodri] every day to come to Madrid. I tell him: 'Leave Manchester – there is no sun there – and come to Madrid; we need you. And what's more, you're from Madrid."

In FourFourTwo's view, Rodri seems hellbent on returning to Spain at some point in his career, but would Real Madrid really need him? It is clear their approach now is about building for the next generation, and the midfielder is approaching his 30s. we guess time will only tell.

Manchester City will have to be without their star man for the foreseeable, but seem to coping just fine at present, as they sit top of the Premier League table without a loss in their opening nine matches.

The Sky Blues are back in action against Bournemouth this weekend, with their trip to the Vitality Stadium another chance to put down a marker in terms of their title credentials.