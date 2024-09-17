Manchester City star Rodri targeted by Real Madrid - following 'talks' revelation during international break: report

Manchester City losing Rodri? Real Madrid could splash some serious cash on top Premier League talent, having entered a new era with the marquee capture of Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City are bracing themselves, as Real Madrid are reportedly gearing up for an enormous summer of transfer activity, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe heralding the start of a new era of lavish spending at the Bernabeu. As many as four Premier League stars are said to be on the radar of the 15-time European champions.

Manchester City midfield linchpin Rodri tops the list of big names being linked with Los Blancos. The Spain captain previously played for Real Madrid's bitter local rivals, Atletico Madrid.

