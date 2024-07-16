Unhappy Manchester City striker in talks over shock move to Spain: report

A major Manchester City striker is in talks over a move to Spain, as Pep Guardiola faces a potential Etihad exodus.

Guardiola led the Citizens to a fourth straight title last term but has a battle on his hands to keep his squad together. Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne are but two stars linked with high-profile exits, with the club said to be keen on moving Jack Grealish and Joao Cancelo.

Previously, ESPN has claimed that Manchester City would prefer to enter the 2024/25 season with the same squad that won the league last term. A slew of exits, however – capped off with a major striker wanting to leave – could well change plans for Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of several City stars linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that negotiations have begun over Julian Alvarez leaving for Atletico Madrid. It's unclear right now as to whether the talks are between the player and the La Liga outfit, or the two clubs.

Alvarez has only been in Manchester for 18 months but has already made a huge impact. The 24-year-old won the Treble in his first season – along with the World Cup – starring alongside Erling Haaland rather than as his deputy, as it was previously touted that he would be used primarily.

Merlo, a reliable source who broke the news of Ederson's talks with Saudi Arabia, claims that game-time is an issue for Alvarez. The Argentine actually appeared more times for City last season than in the previous campaign but had a reduced role as Phil Foden starred at No.10.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is clearly interested in bringing in a new forward, as he's losing Alvaro Morata. The Euro 2024-winning captain has agreed a move to Milan, following the Serie A outfit losing out on Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, triggering a domino effect of players moving around Europe.

Julian Alvarez looks like leaving City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be great business from City. While Alvarez is a versatile option who can play across the frontline or behind Haaland, he isn't at the elite level that Guardiola would wish – and is easily upgradable.

This is a move that looks likely to gather pace, too. Simeone has a history of recruiting top Argentine talents and with Atletico establishing the next generation in recent times – bedding in Rodrigo Riquelme, signing Arthur Vermeeren and rejecting bids for precocious striker, Samu Omorodion – Alvarez fits the profile as a young, hungry forward capable of the intensity Simeone demands.

Diego Simeone is moving in for Alvarez (Image credit: Getty)

The only issue is the price. City signed Alvarez for a reported £14 million – and will surely demand three times that to let him go.

Alvarez is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

