Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants shock Real Madrid move after buying house in Spain, as release clause bombshell emerges: report

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would welcome a Real Madrid move and could cut his Premier League stint short in order to become a Galactico.

Pep Guardiola signed the Scandinavian striker in the summer of 2022 and the move has been an unequivocal success. Haaland netted a record 34 Premier League goals in Manchester City's Treble-winning campaign, later becoming the fastest-ever player to 50 in the competition.

But after purchasing a property in Spain, Haaland is reportedly open to a change of scene – and for a lot cheaper than many realised.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could lose Haaland earlier than expected (Image credit: Copa/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet AS have reported that "if were up to him, he would sign for [Real] Madrid tomorrow," regarding a move to the Bernabeu.

Not only that, the Madrid hierarchy believe they have the finances to sign both Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, after it was revealed that the "200 million and up" clause in Haaland's City contract – meaning that he could only move for €200m – is specifically for Premier League sides. European teams could see smaller bids accepted.

AS have previously claimed that Real Madrid are still monitoring Haaland throughout their tricky pursuit of Mbappe but a move for the Premier League star still seems a way off, with little indication from the player himself. Haaland's contract runs for another four years.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants the next superstar striker in Spanish football (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have even been claims of a contentious fallout between Guardiola and his talismanic forward in the past – but this has been unsubstantiated.

Haaland is worth €180m, according to Transfermarkt.

