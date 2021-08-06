Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on Bernardo Silva

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both been linked with Bernardo Silva, whose future has been cast into doubt by Jack Grealish’s arrival at Manchester City.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the two Spanish giants are ready to bid for the 26-year-old amid reports that he is looking to leave the Etihad.

Atletico Madrid would seem the most likely destination given Barcelona’s well-documented financial issues, which have prevented them from retaining Lionel Messi.

They are hoping to cash in on several fringe players, including Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic, to fund any new signings.

Silva’s work rate and versatility would certainly find favour with Atletico manager Diego Simeone as he targets another title challenge.

The Portuguese international arrived from Monaco in May 2017 alongside his close friend and teammate Benjamin Mendy.

He was an influential figure in Man City’s success during his first two seasons with the club, but others have since overtaken him in the pecking order.

Silva made just 24 starts in the Premier League but was a regular in the Champions League as Pep Guardiola’s side reached the final, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Grealish, a record-breaking £100million signing from Aston Villa, will only add to fierce competition for places in the City attack.

In addition to Silva, Pep Guardiola already has Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Ferran Torres to call on.

Asked about the possibility of Silva leaving the club before the transfer window closes, Guardiola emphasised that he wants the 26-year-old to stay but won’t force him to.

“Bernardo Silva is our player. Not just Bernardo, there are two or three players who want to leave but they're under contract," he said.

“We're open to discuss but otherwise they will train very well, and they will stay here. For those who want to leave, they know the door is open as we don't want anyone who is unsatisfied.”