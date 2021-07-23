Manchester City transfer news: City rubbish latest Harry Kane rumours

Manchester City appear to have firmly dispelled rumours of a £160 million agreement with Tottenham for Harry Kane.

City reportedly had one bid in excess of £100 million rejected last month, and they were said to have upped their offer this week.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, club sources have rubbished talk of a fresh, Premier League record bid. City were also said to have prepared a £400,000-a-week contract for Kane.

This comes after suggestions earlier this week that one of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or Raheem Sterling could be offered as (one hell of) a deal sweetener in any potential move for last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Will this latest development put to bed speculation over Kane's future? Almost certainly not; after all, he did tell Spurs at the end of last season that he wanted to leave - and nothing has come out so far to suggest that he's done a U-turn.

New Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo seems very confident that he will have the 27-year-old at his disposal for the big kick-off in a few weeks' time, though, telling the media last week: "Harry is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else.

"I have no doubts in my mind [about Kane's future]. I have no doubts."

Famous last words? Well, the window doesn't slam (why does it always have to slam?) shut for another 39 days, Nuno...

