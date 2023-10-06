Manchester City could still sign the fastest player in the Premier League, amid reports of fresh contract talks: report

Manchester City are still in for a speedster who could become the quickest player in the Premier League, should he join.

City already boast the most rapid player in the Premier League, in the form of England veteran Kyle Walker, who last term clocked up 37.31km/h in a sprint. That's faster than the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Brennan Johnson, who were second and third respectively.

And now, the English and European champions could add another speedy superstar to their side on the opposite flank to Walker, as they look to improve on a winning machine.

Kyle Walker clocked the fastest speed in the Premier League last season (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

90min reports that despite contract talks being underway between Alphonso Davies and his employers, Bayern Munich, City and Real Madrid are heading up the queue to sign the Canadian.

TEAMtalk notes that while Josko Gvardiol has acted as a left-back thus far in his Eastlands career, he could be moved inside to centre-back in the event that Pep Guardiola raids the Bundesliga once more for a defender.

Davies' agent, Nick Huoseh, has teased a move to Madrid by affirming his client's relationship with former Die Roten team-mate David Alaba – but has kept the door open to England in recent comments made to 365scores.

"He played with Alaba for three years… they are friends, you know, they will talk a lot, but he is also friends with other players from other clubs, and he also knows players from other clubs in the Premier League and La Liga," he said.

Alphonso Davies is on the radar of several top European outfits (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Chelsea have also been mooted as a potential destination for the 22-year-old, whose contract expires in 2025.

Davies is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

