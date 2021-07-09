Manchester City transfer news: La Liga boss says City can only sign Lionel Messi through ‘financial doping’

The only way Manchester City could sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on a free transfer is through “financial doping”, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Messi became a free agent at the start of the month when his deal at the Camp Nou expired and he is yet to agree terms to re-sign with the Catalan club, despite both parties reportedly wanting a deal.

Barca’s enormous debts mean they cannot afford to hand the Argentina great a contract on the same terms as those that have just ended.

But Tebas warned that City, who have previously been linked with Messi, are also not in a position to finance a deal after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has hammered football finances.

"He won't be able to sign [for Barcelona] on the previous conditions, that's impossible," Tebas told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think any European club would be able to pay that amount. Manchester City have lost €270m so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi.

"If they do, it will be the financial doping. I've told Pep Guardiola this too. I've directly said that to him, 'would you have won as many titles without as much economic doping?'

“When the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) let off Manchester City there was a lot of comments about that. (Jose) Mourinho and all these other coaches said this. If this happens, I think it would be absolutely incredible.

"This is the sort of governance where we should establish minutes. This economic doping is what is really damaging football.”

Messi is currently on international duty at the Copa America with Argentina, who he has led to the final, where they face Brazil on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has been in top form during the competition with four goals and five assists in six games, but Tebas underlined that Barca will have to raise some cash if they want to keep their star man.

"If no player leaves, it's impossible," he added.

