Manchester City eye two French wonderkids as Riyad Mahrez replacements, who could ensure dominance for a decade: report

Manchester City are targeting two French talents as potential options to replace Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian winger has called time on an incredible Premier League career to leave for the Saudi Pro League, as per the BBC, departing as a five-time Premier League champion. Manchester City were said to be reluctant to let him go but have recouped half of the £60 million they shelled out for him five years ago.

With Mateo Kovacic so far the only signing that Pep Guardiola has made this summer, however, Mahrez will likely need replacing – with City eyeing two exciting new additions.

Manchester City have so far only signed Mateo Kovacic (Image credit: Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

According to 90min, Lyon starlets Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki are both under the watchful eye of City chiefs, who are looking to Ligue 1 for potential superstars to succeed Mahrez.

With Barcola aged 20 and Cherki 19, both or either of these stars could be set to dominate football for the next decade or so and Guardiola bringing over such exciting talent from a renowned academy could secure the Treble winners' future over a prolonged period of time.

Both are phenomenal talents, though Cherki has been established for a few years, now. Almost completely ambipedal, able to hold onto the ball and manoeuvre in tight spaces, he may well be stylistically closer to Bernardo Silva – and may be considered as a replacement for the Portuguese.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Silva is on the brink of an exit, with the Mail claiming that City will offer him a new deal to remain at Eastlands.

Rayan Cherki is on the radar for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report from 90min also names Gabri Veiga as a potential option for Guardiola. The Spaniard is allegedly wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, too.

Barcola is valued to be worth around €18m by Transfermarkt, while Cherki is thought to be worth €30m.

More Manchester City stories

After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side want to smash their transfer record to bring in Josko Gvardiol in defence, though, having already signed Matteo Kovacic this summer.